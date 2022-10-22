Steven Gerrard breaks silence after Aston Villa sacking

Steven Gerrard has broken his silence after being sacked as Aston Villa manager on Thursday night.

The decision came after the Birmingham club lost 3-0 at the hands of Fulham which followed a disappointing start to the season for Gerrard and his team.

Aston Villa are currently sat in 17th in the Premier League table having won just two of their opening 11 matches and that was enough for the Villa hierarchy to pull the plug on Gerrard’s time at the club.

The Liverpool legend’s reign at Villa Park ended just 11 months into a three-and-a-half-year deal as he failed to replicate the success he had during his first job with Rangers.

As managers around the country commented on Gerrard’s sacking on Friday, the man himself broke his silence with an Instagram post.

Steven Gerrard speaks after his recent Aston Villa sacking

Gerrard took to Instagram on Friday to put out a statement regarding his recent sacking as he thanked Aston Villa for the opportunity. The former Villa boss said via the Daily Mail:

‘I would like to thank everyone connected to Aston Villa Football Club, for the support shown to me during my time there. I would personally like to thank the board of directors, the players and all the staff for their hard work.

‘To the fans, it is regrettable that it didn’t work out in the end, but I owe you a debt of gratitude for the way you welcomed me into your club, and continued to push the team on during difficult times.

‘Aston Villa is a club with a special history, I really wanted to bring back those memorable achievements, unfortunately, it wasn’t to be. I wish everyone at the club all the very best for the future. SG.’

Gerrard is still a rookie in the management side of football and is likely to return once the right opportunity arrives. The Liverpool legend will now begin to dust himself off as he gets ready to go again.