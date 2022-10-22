Video: Divock Origi opens up his account for Milan with a rocket into the top corner

Divock Origi scored his first goal for AC Milan with a thunderous strike to make it 3-0 against Monza.

After countless chances, Origi finally scored for Milan in the 65th minute with a stunning goal.

He received the ball on the edge of the box from Messias, and De Ketelaere’s run created the space for him to unleash a rocket that went straight into the top right corner at the near post.

No keeper in the world saves that one!