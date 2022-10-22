Video: Mateo Kovacic runs off the pitch in his underwear at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic left little to the imagination after running off the pitch in only his underwear. 

The game against Manchester United had just finished 1-1 after a dramatic stoppage-time winner by Casemiro denied the Blue all three points.

After the game, Kovacic went over to the stands and, rather unfashionably, gave away both his top and shorts to a fan, providing viewers with an unexpected sight as he ran off the pitch in only his briefs.

You can see the bizarre moment in the clip below

Footage via Football Daily

 

 

More Stories Mateo Kovacic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.