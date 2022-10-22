Video: Mateo Kovacic runs off the pitch in his underwear at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic left little to the imagination after running off the pitch in only his underwear.

The game against Manchester United had just finished 1-1 after a dramatic stoppage-time winner by Casemiro denied the Blue all three points.

After the game, Kovacic went over to the stands and, rather unfashionably, gave away both his top and shorts to a fan, providing viewers with an unexpected sight as he ran off the pitch in only his briefs.

You can see the bizarre moment in the clip below

No that is not a streaker, it's Mateo Kovacic at full-time ? pic.twitter.com/4tDdxTQP3F — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 22, 2022

Footage via Football Daily