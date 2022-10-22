Video: Messi and Mbappe link-up for outrageous goal during PSG win

Paris Saint-Germain
Paris Saint-Germain were 3-0 winners over Ajaccio on Friday night and it was certainly the Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe show. 

The two superstars linked up for all three of the Paris club’s goals as they helped their team move six points clear at the top of Ligue 1.

The goal people in the football world are all talking about though, is PSG’s second on the night.

Messi started and finished a wonderful team move but the Argentine’s role alongside Mbappe made the goal very special as both continue their fine starts to the season.

