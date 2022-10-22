Manchester United’s Raphael Varane was forced to tears after picking up an injury vs Chelsea during their clash at Stamford Bridge on Saturday evening.



The defender was looking to stop Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on the attack in the second half and appeared to injure his ankle whilst stretching for the ball.

The 29-year-old was consoled by his teammates as he left the pitch in tears and was replaced by Victor Lindelof. He went straight down the tunnel to receive treatment.

Varane in tears after getting injured #CHEMUN pic.twitter.com/2U8BGu0bAQ — The Premier League Club (@TPLCSports) October 22, 2022

A World Cup winner in 2018, it’s no surprise that the French international’s emotions overcame him as this year’s tournament will kick off in less than four weeks’ time. If fit, Varane would have played a crucial role for his national team in Qatar.

He has been invaluable to United this season and has cemented his place in the team’s starting eleven. Hopefully, the issue is not as serious at it appears and it will be a speedy recovery for the centre-back.