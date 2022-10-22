“We’re more focused on team players” – Marseille president rules out signing Cristiano Ronaldo with brutal comments

Marseille were linked with a summer move for Cristiano Ronaldo when the United man wanted to leave the club after failing to qualify for the Champions League. The French club however rejected the opportunity to sign him then.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s midweek antics against Tottenham became the talk of the week after he refused to come on as a substitute for Erik ten Hag and then walked off the pitch and out of the stadium before the final whistle.

The manager in response withdrew him from the squad to face Chelsea and made him train with the U21s. It’s been reported that he has been told that he will have to apologise to the manager and the players if he wants to be included back.

Despite the fact that the Ligue 1 club cannot afford Ronaldo financially, their president Pablo Longoria has openly distanced his club from the Portuguese while slamming the Portuguese for not being a team player. He told RMC Sport as quoted by A BOLA:

“Football is very easy and you have to do what you can with the means you have at your disposal, always maintaining financial stability. Marseille need a balanced economic situation and we are a long way from being able to count on players like that, with great stars.”

“We prefer team players, who put the individual at the service of the collective. We have a project where all the players work for the team.”

Ronaldo’s current contract with United expires in 2023, but he may not wait for the contract to expire and leave on free, preferring to leave during the January transfer window, especially after the recent events.