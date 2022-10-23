Arsenal have made the trip to Southampton to face the Saints at Saint Mary’s Stadium on Sunday, October 23.

Gabriel Jesus leads the line as the Gunners aim to extend their lead over Manchester City after they moved to within one point with a 3-1 win over Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

Mikel Arteta’s side are on the back of a tightly contested 1-0 win at Elland Road last weekend. Their only goal of the game was scored by Bukayo Saka, who also starts for Arsenal this afternoon.

? Presenting our team for #SOUARS… ? Tomiyasu starts at the back

???? Odegaard skippers the side

? @gabrieljesus9 leads the line ? Follow it LIVE with us ? https://t.co/4KJlfKWFh1 pic.twitter.com/eCLp0GP9v1 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 23, 2022

The team have won nine league matches so far this season, accumulating 27 points out of a possible 30. Arteta’s young side are proving to be a force this season and has the Emirates Stadium electric with excitement over what they could achieve.

Southampton’s form heading into the clash

Southampton are currently 15th in the league. Their last result was a win against newly promoted Bournemouth.