Arsenal team news: Gabriel Jesus leads the line for league leaders

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal have made the trip to Southampton to face the Saints at Saint Mary’s Stadium on Sunday, October 23. 

Gabriel Jesus leads the line as the Gunners aim to extend their lead over Manchester City after they moved to within one point with a 3-1 win over Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

Mikel Arteta’s side are on the back of a tightly contested 1-0 win at Elland Road last weekend. Their only goal of the game was scored by Bukayo Saka, who also starts for Arsenal this afternoon.

The team have won nine league matches so far this season, accumulating 27 points out of a possible 30. Arteta’s young side are proving to be a force this season and has the Emirates Stadium electric with excitement over what they could achieve.

More Stories / Latest News
Manchester United injury news: Star’s World Cup hopes in doubt as he faces 3-4 weeks out
“A little bit strange” – Man United legend questions one Ten Hag decision vs Chelsea
“Very real chance” of Chelsea winning race for major transfer, says journalist

Southampton’s form heading into the clash

Southampton are currently 15th in the league. Their last result was a win against newly promoted Bournemouth.

More Stories Arsenal Mikel Arteta Southampton

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.