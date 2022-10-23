Arsenal are set to compete with Real Madrid to sign Dutch international Cody Gakpo.

Gakpo has had an impressive season for PSV, and he seems to be getting better game by game. The Dutch international managed another two assists in their latest game on Sunday, and his performances have been turning the heads of some of the biggest clubs in Europe.

A report from Spanish outlet Fichajes has claimed that both Real Madrid and Arsenal are interested in signing Gakpo next summer, with PSV looking to demand around €50m for the attacker.

Gakpo has managed 13 goals and 13 assists in just 20 games so far this season, a ridiculous output in both Europe and the Eredivisie.

It wouldn’t be a surprise to see more clubs enter the race to sign Gakpo, and Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that Manchester United are still keeping tabs on the Dutchman, despite signing Antony in the summer transfer window.

It’s likely to be a competitive race to secure the signature of Gakpo next summer, but if Arsenal continue their fine form this season they could be an attractive prospect.