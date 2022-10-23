Aston Villa have oversaw an emphatic victory at Villa Park in their first game since the sacking of former manager Steven Gerrard.

Caretaker manager Aaron Danks has likely already won over the Villa faithful after the Midlands side displayed a dominant performance to secure a crucial three points.

14 – Aston Villa took a three-goal lead after 14 minutes against Brentford, in what is Aaron Danks' first ever match in charge in the Premier League. This is the earliest a side has ever led by three goals in a manager's first game in management in the competition. Mastermind. pic.twitter.com/Ms3YUOLWMT — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 23, 2022

Villa were on the back of a 3-0 loss to Fulham midweek that saw Gerrard’s managerial reign over the club come to a bitter end. They have lost six games so far this season and were 17th in the league table heading into today’s clash.

After netting four goals against Brentford, Villa are now 14th. Leon Bailey opened the scoring in the second minute of the game before a brace from Danny Ings had the side 3-0 up in only 14 minutes. Ollie Watkins extended their lead to 4-0 in the second half to all but confirm the victory over Thomas Frank’s side.

What next for the Villans?

As the board search to find a suitable manager before the November World Cup, the squad will use the momentum today to hopefully pick up form and move up the table in their forthcoming matches. They take on Newcastle United next Saturday, October 29.