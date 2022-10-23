Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano provides update on two Aston Villa manager targets

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Aston Villa’s search for a new manager in his exclusive CaughtOffside column on Substack.

Villa sacked Steven Gerrard on Thursday and have been linked with some big names as possible replacements, but Romano has played down links with the likes of Mauricio Pochettino and Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim.

Villa have made a poor start to the season, and currently sit in 17th place in the Premier League table, with just two wins from eleven matches so far.

Gerrard failed to make the desired impact despite being given a lot of backing in the transfer market, and it seems clear it was time for him to go.

As for who could be in next, however, it looks like we might have to wait a little longer to have a clearer idea, according to Romano.

“Mauricio Pochettino to Aston Villa doesn’t look like happening – the Argentine wants to wait for different opportunities. Ruben Amorim also looks unlikely as he’s tempted to stay at Sporting and keep going with current project,” Romano explained.

“Aston Villa are exploring the managers market, we should have more of an idea about who they go for next week. Personally, I think Amorim was a fantastic idea as he’s a potential top manager for present and future, but Sporting have no intention to let him go.”

Pochettino did great work in his time in the Premier League with Tottenham and Southampton, but he perhaps always looked slightly ambitious for a club like Villa.

Amorim, meanwhile, is another difficult name for someone like Villa to bring in, as he’s becoming regarded as one of the finest young coaches in the game.