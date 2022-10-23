After Palace approach Premier League ace now wants to rip up his contract

Ayoze Perez is reportedly willing to terminate his contract with Leicester City following a summer of speculation over his future.

The Spaniard was linked with a move away during the summer, with Crystal Palace one of the teams who approached him at that time.

Perez is now struggling to see any playing time for Leicester, and it looks like he’s now prepared to walk away from the King Power Stadium.

Leicester fans probably won’t be too bothered about seeing the last of Perez, as he’s never really lived up to expectations since signing from Newcastle a few years ago.

