Exclusive: “Many top clubs” eyeing potential transfer of Borussia Dortmund wonderkid striker

Borussia Dortmund will surely have a fight on their hands to keep hold of star player Jude Bellingham next summer, and it looks like they’ve got another wonderkid on their hands.

The performances of 17-year-old striker Youssoufa Moukoko are also seeing top clubs around Europe stand up and take notice, according to Fabrizio Romano in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside.

Moukoko looks a terrific talent and seems to be becoming more of a regular in the Dortmund first-team now, with the Germany Under-21 international seemingly attracting interest from the Premier League and beyond.

Romano wouldn’t name any specific names, but said there was growing interest in Moukoko, though he also stressed that Dortmund hope to tie him down to a new contract.

“There are many top clubs around Europe following 17-year-old Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Youssoufa Moukoko, not just from the Premier League but also from different leagues and countries,” Romano said.

“For sure, he’ll be one to follow in the next months; now is too early to say where he might end up, however, as BVB hope to extend his contract.”

Dortmund so often seem to bring through the best young talents in world football, with Erling Haaland and Jadon Sancho among the recent examples of big players who left the Bundesliga side for big money.

Bellingham will surely be the next, and Moukoko looks like another one worth watching in the near future.