Chelsea eyeing swap deal to bring in French international

Chelsea are reportedly considering a swap deal to bring Adrien Rabiot to Stamford Bridge.

Rabiot was heavily linked with a move away from Juventus during the summer transfer window. According to Fabrizio Romano, speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside via his Substack column, Manchester United were in talks to sign the French international.

A move failed to materialise, with Manchester United opting to sign Casemiro from Real Madrid. Rabiot may still get a move to the Premier League, with Calciomercatoweb reporting that Chelsea are interested in bringing Rabiot to Stamford Bridge in a swap deal involving Hakim Ziyech.

Ziyech has found himself falling down the pecking order at Chelsea, so if they are able to use him in a move to bring Rabiot to the club, it would make a lot of sense. A central midfielder is more of a priority to Chelsea at the moment than an extra winger for squad depth, especially considering Callum Hudson-Odoi will be returning from loan next summer.

With N’Golo Kante and Jorginho out of contract at the end of the season, bringing Rabiot to the club would make a lot of sense.