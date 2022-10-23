Chelsea in talks for the last week in bid to agree major transfer deal before the World Cup

Chelsea FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Chelsea have reportedly been in talks with Barcelona in the last week or so in a bid to clinch a transfer deal for Dutch midfield maestro Frenkie de Jong.

The Blues could do with strengthening in midfield in the near future as both N’Golo Kante and Jorginho will be out of contract next summer, and the club would benefit from securing a long-term replacement.

According to Todo Fichajes, it seems De Jong is the player they’re eager to sign, with the report suggesting they’re hoping to reach an agreement before the start of the World Cup.

The Netherlands international has had a mixed career at Barca, having largely performed well, but without quite being a guaranteed starter, especially this season.

Frenkie de Jong is being linked with Chelsea
More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal team news: Gabriel Jesus leads the line for league leaders
Manchester United injury news: Star’s World Cup hopes in doubt as he faces 3-4 weeks out
“A little bit strange” – Man United legend questions one Ten Hag decision vs Chelsea

Chelsea would surely be able to give De Jong a bigger role, so it could be wise for the 25-year-old to accept any offer that comes along from Stamford Bridge.

Manchester United also wanted De Jong in the summer, but Cadena SER recently claimed he was unconvinced about the offer from Old Trafford, so it will be interesting to see if Chelsea can do a better job of persuading him.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column recently, Fabrizio Romano named Chelsea as one of the clubs who would continue to ‘monitor’ De Jong in the next few months.

More Stories Erik ten Hag Frenkie de Jong Graham Potter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.