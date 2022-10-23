Chelsea in talks for the last week in bid to agree major transfer deal before the World Cup

Chelsea have reportedly been in talks with Barcelona in the last week or so in a bid to clinch a transfer deal for Dutch midfield maestro Frenkie de Jong.

The Blues could do with strengthening in midfield in the near future as both N’Golo Kante and Jorginho will be out of contract next summer, and the club would benefit from securing a long-term replacement.

According to Todo Fichajes, it seems De Jong is the player they’re eager to sign, with the report suggesting they’re hoping to reach an agreement before the start of the World Cup.

The Netherlands international has had a mixed career at Barca, having largely performed well, but without quite being a guaranteed starter, especially this season.

Chelsea would surely be able to give De Jong a bigger role, so it could be wise for the 25-year-old to accept any offer that comes along from Stamford Bridge.

Manchester United also wanted De Jong in the summer, but Cadena SER recently claimed he was unconvinced about the offer from Old Trafford, so it will be interesting to see if Chelsea can do a better job of persuading him.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column recently, Fabrizio Romano named Chelsea as one of the clubs who would continue to ‘monitor’ De Jong in the next few months.