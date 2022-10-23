David Ornstein has suggested that it’s looking most likely that Wilfried Zaha will leave Crystal Palace for a big club in next summer’s transfer window.

Zaha is close to becoming a free agent after a long and successful career at Palace, and it wouldn’t be at all surprising if top teams were now keen to snap him up as he becomes available.

The Ivory Coast international has been linked with Chelsea by 90min in recent times, and Ornstein also mentioned them as one possibility for him as he spoke to the Vibe with Five YouTube channel.

Discussing what the future could hold for Zaha, Ornstein said: “Palace would dearly love to sign Zaha to sign him to a new contract I’m sure. But with free agency looming and he’s never had that big move that many anticipated.

“Of course he went to Manchester United and it didn’t work out but since then we’ve seen Arsenal linked with him, we’ve seen Tottenham at various points, and we’ve seen Chelsea last summer.

“That move hasn’t happened. Palace value him so highly as they know without him there’s a good chance they’d be in a relegation scrap. So they’ve always set a very high asking price.

“There’ll be a number of clubs who will look at him and wonder if they can get him for nothing in the summer of 2023. There’ll be conversations I’m sure. Many in the game feel he’ll hold out and go as a free-agent and play in the Champions League.”

Chelsea would certainly do well to take advantage of Zaha’s situation, as they’ve struggled with their recent signings in the attacking midfield department.

For years, the Blues had world class talents like Eden Hazard, Willian and Pedro out wide, but more recent signings like Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech haven’t worked out.

Zaha would surely be an upgrade, and looks too good an opportunity to turn down as a free agent.