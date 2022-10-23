Graham Potter prefers three forwards for Chelsea over risky Cristiano Ronaldo transfer

Chelsea manager Graham Potter reportedly has three forwards ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo in the pecking order as potential transfer targets.

The veteran Portugal international is enduring a difficult time at Manchester United at the moment, and it remains to be seen if he’ll manage to get back into Erik ten Hag’s side and turn things around for himself before the January transfer window.

Still, journalist Ben Jacobs expects that Chelsea are not looking like particularly likely suitors for Ronaldo right now, even if Blues owner Todd Boehly still sees some appeal in buying the 37-year-old.

See below as Jacobs insists, however, that Potter would have the final say, and that he prefers the likes of Rafael Leao, Jonathan David and Ivan Toney…

My understanding is Potter currently has other forwards in mind above Ronaldo in the pecking order. He likes Rafa Leao (a pre-existing target before his time) and Jonathan David and Ivan Toney are also on his radar. — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) October 23, 2022

Chelsea fans will surely be torn over this, with Ronaldo unquestionably one of the very finest footballers of all time, and still a clinical finisher even as he approaches the age of 38.

It might be a bit late for CFC to really get the best out of Ronaldo, but could he be worthwhile as a short-term option to give them more of a threat in the box? One imagines there’ll be a few clubs mulling this over.

Leao, David and Toney are three fine players as well, though, and would surely end up being better long-term investments for the club.