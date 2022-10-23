Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford during the winter transfer window.

The 37-year-old was a target for Premier League rivals Chelsea at the start of the season and the Blues are now prepared to reignite their interest in the player.

According to a report from Sunday World, Chelsea could look to make a move for the player in January.

Todd Boehly believes that Ronaldo would bring huge commercial appeal to the club and he is a player capable of delivering moments of magic on the pitch as well. Ronaldo scored 24 goals across all competitions for Manchester United last season.

However, things have not gone according to plan for him this season. New manager Erik ten Hag has used him as a squad player and Ronaldo is unhappy with his situation. The player was recently suspended for the game against Chelsea after he refused to come on against Spurs.

It is clear that he has fallen out with Ten Hag and a move away would be ideal for all parties.

Chelsea could certainly use a top class goalscorer like him and Ronaldo would get to experience Champions League football with the Blues.

Ronaldo will be out of contract at the end of the season and he could be available for a reasonable fee in January.