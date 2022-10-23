There’s a very real chance of Chelsea winning the race for the transfer of West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

The Blues are one of a number of top teams who’ve been linked with Rice in recent years, with the England international establishing himself as one of the finest young players in Europe.

Chelsea could do with investing big money in a long-term replacement for the likes of N’Golo Kante and Jorginho, with Rice looking ideal to be the man to build their midfield around for many years to come.

It’s clear Rice would be a popular choice with Chelsea fans, as Alex Goldberg tweeted about it being time for Todd Boehly to bring Rice to Stamford Bridge, with Jacobs responding that there looks to be a very real chance of the deal happening…

There's a very real chance.? — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) October 23, 2022

Jacobs has been a reliable source on transfer news in recent windows, so this will surely be encouraging for CFC supporters.

It’s less good news for West Ham fans, though, as it will be a huge challenge for the east London club to replace such an important player.

In the summer, Fabrizio Romano exclusively revealed on CaughtOffside that Rice was not looking prepared to sign a new contract at the London Stadium.