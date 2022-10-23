Former Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar has addressed rumours that he could be returning to the club.

A report from Voetbal Primeur recently claimed that Manchester United had made an approach to bring former player Van der Sar back to Old Trafford in a director of football role.

Van der Sar retired from football in 2011 after spending around six years at Manchester United. After a short break away from professional football, Van der Sar joined Ajax in a behind-the-scenes role and is currently the CEO of the Dutch club.

Now, Van der Sar has addressed rumours linking him with a move back to Manchester United.

“I have a good relationship with the board and I had a fantastic six years in Manchester, but I’m not finished here yet,” said Van der Sar, speaking to The Times.

It appears that Van der Sar has dismissed those links and is happy at Ajax at the current moment. A director of football can be such a pivotal role in a football club, so Manchester United are likely to continue hunting for someone to fill in this role.

Van der Sar would have been an excellent option – the Dutchman understands the culture of the club and the demands of everyone involved after spending six years at Manchester United.