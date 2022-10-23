(Video) Gavin Bazunu denies Gabriel Jesus with exceptional save

Gavin Bazunu has pulled off an exceptional save to deny Gabriel Jesus from doubling Arsenal’s lead before the interval. 

Arsenal took the lead at Saint Mary’s Stadium in the 11th minute through Granit Xhaka.

The Gunners then came achingly close to extending their lead in the 43rd minute but a quick reaction from the Ireland international kept Jesus off the scoresheet – for the time being. Take a look at the chance below:

The league leaders will know that three of lots are crucial from this afternoon’s tie as Manchester City are only a point behind them in the league table, after they beat Brighton & Hove Albion 3-1 at the Etihad Stadium yesterday.

