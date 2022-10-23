Video: Granit Xhaka scores superb volley for Arsenal from lovely Ben White assist

Granit Xhaka has scored another goal as his superb run of form this season continues to give Arsenal a 1-0 lead away to Southampton.

Watch the video below as the Switzerland international volleys in superbly with his weaker right foot, putting away a lovely cross by makeshift right-back Ben White…

Benjamin White to Granit Xhaka. What a goal. ? pic.twitter.com/mOsqmBakzH — Connor Humm (@TikiTakaConnor) October 23, 2022

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

Arsenal will be hoping for yet another win today to continue their surprisingly strong start to the season, with another victory set to keep them four points clear at the top of the table.

Xhaka has been instrumental in Arsenal’s revival, and he’s shown his quality once again this afternoon.