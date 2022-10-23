Harry Kane has gave Tottenham Hotspur a huge boost in their clash with Newcastle United to make it 2-1.

Kane headed home from a Spurs corner to halve his side’s deficit after a dismal first-half display, in which they conceded two goals.

The Magpies went into the interval on top but Spurs will know how crucial it is to take points off of Eddie Howe’s side given their form their season and league position.

A lifeline for Tottenham! Harry Kane sneaks in at the back post to score past Nick Pope pic.twitter.com/DtVHSuubJr — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 23, 2022

Spurs were unbeaten at home before the clash and will hope to take something from the game to ensure their streak continues. A win takes Newcastle in to the top four, below Spurs and above Chelsea and Manchester United.