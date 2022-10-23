(Video) Harry Kane header halves deficit for Tottenham against Newcastle

Newcastle United FC Tottenham FC
Posted by

Harry Kane has gave Tottenham Hotspur a huge boost in their clash with Newcastle United to make it 2-1. 

 

Kane headed home from a Spurs corner to halve his side’s deficit after a dismal first-half display, in which they conceded two goals.

The Magpies went into the interval on top but Spurs will know how crucial it is to take points off of Eddie Howe’s side given their form their season and league position.

More Stories / Latest News
Manchester City interested in signing struggling Chelsea star
(Video) Miguel Almiron doubles Newcastle’s lead against Tottenham Hotspur
Manchester City set to splash the cash once again with £100m offer for AC Milan star

Spurs were unbeaten at home before the clash and will hope to take something from the game to ensure their streak continues. A win takes Newcastle in to the top four, below Spurs and above Chelsea and Manchester United.

 

More Stories Antonio Conte Eddie Howe Harry Kane Newcastle United Tottenham Hotspur

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.