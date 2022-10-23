Insider makes hugely frustrating claim about wantaway West Ham star

West Ham FC
Posted by

An insider has made a worrying claim about one West Ham player.

Speaking to Claret and Hugh, a West Ham insider has claimed Dawson will be unavailable for their game on Monday night, with travelling back and forth to Manchester due to family problems causing him problems with his current injury.

For this reason, they believe it’s unlikely that Dawson will sign a new contract and he could leave the club in the coming months.

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal to compete with Real Madrid to sign Dutch international
Aston Villa cruise to victory in first match under caretaker manager
Liverpool initiate contact with Barcelona star ahead of a potential move

“The situation also suggests that he is very unlikely to sign a new deal at the club despite the Hammers being enthusiastic to offer him a new deal,” the report claims.

More Stories Craig Dawson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.