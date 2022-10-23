Insider makes hugely frustrating claim about wantaway West Ham star

An insider has made a worrying claim about one West Ham player.

Speaking to Claret and Hugh, a West Ham insider has claimed Dawson will be unavailable for their game on Monday night, with travelling back and forth to Manchester due to family problems causing him problems with his current injury.

For this reason, they believe it’s unlikely that Dawson will sign a new contract and he could leave the club in the coming months.

“The situation also suggests that he is very unlikely to sign a new deal at the club despite the Hammers being enthusiastic to offer him a new deal,” the report claims.