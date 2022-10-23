Journalist warns Man City dressing room could suffer if they sign 39-goal ace

PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe signed a new deal with the French outfit in the summer but things have not gone according to plan for the World Cup winner.

Mbappe is reportedly unhappy with the situation at PSG and his prima-donna attitude has been criticised heavily. The player has been linked with a move away from the French capital and Manchester City are certainly one of the clubs that can afford him.

However, journalist Dean Jones has claimed that it would be a risk for the Premier League champions if they decided to splash the cash on Mbappe.

Pep Guardiola has put together an impressive squad with outstanding harmony and chemistry. Bringing someone like Mbappe into the group could cause dressing room unrest if he fails to sort out his reported attitude problems.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Jones said: “It’s hard to see and you risk rocking the boat at the club if you’re bringing in an ego, I guess, that has the potential to rock the boat.”

Mbappe was heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid at the start of the season and it will be interesting to see if Los Blancos decide to return with another offer for the player in the summer.

The player has been linked with Premier League club Liverpool as well but it seems highly unlikely that the Reds will be able to afford his asking price and wages.

Mbappe scored 39 goals and picked up 26 assists last season.