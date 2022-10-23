Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe has been linked with a move away from Ligue 1 at the end of the season.

The player was a target for Real Madrid last summer but he chose to stay put and sign a new contract with PSG until 2025. However, the player is reportedly unhappy and he wants a move away.

He has been linked with clubs like Liverpool in the past and journalist Pete O’Rourke has claimed that manager Jurgen Klopp would love to have a player like him.

The 23-year-old is a world class player who scored 39 goals across all competitions last season. He managed to pick up 26 assists along the way as well.

A player like him could galvanise the Liverpool squad and transform their attack.

The Reds have been quite poor this season and their attack has been misfiring on a weekly basis. Summer signing Darwin Nunez is yet to hit top form and Liverpool could use another goalscorer.

Sadio Mane left the club in the summer and Mbappe could fill his void in the side.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, O’Rourke has claimed that although Klopp would love to have someone like Mbappe in his side, Liverpool might struggle to afford him.

The Frenchman is likely to command hefty wages as well and Liverpool would have to break their wage structure to afford him.

O’Rourke said: “The big question for Liverpool is whether they can afford a deal for Mbappe.

“I’m sure Jurgen Klopp would love him because he would definitely improve his team. He’s a world class player but financially will be the big sticking point.”