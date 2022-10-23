Fabrizio Romano has admitted that Jude Bellingham’s value keeps on rising after his superb form for Borussia Dortmund so far this season.

The transfer news expert is a big fan of Bellingham, praising his quality and leadership as he provided an update on his situation in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside.

The England international is undoubtedly one of the top young talents in world football right now, with five goals and two assists in his last seven games in all competitions.

Still only 19 years of age, it’s clear Bellingham has a very bright future ahead of him, and it seems inevitable that Europe’s elite clubs will be battling it out for his signature before long.

Romano has previously revealed in his column that: “Liverpool, Chelsea, Man City, Man United and of course Real Madrid really want him.”

And he’s now added that Bellingham’s asking price looks to be going up all the time.

“I think the precise fee will be clear after the World Cup, not now; but for sure, more than €100m,” Romano said.

“His value is rising and I think it’s absolutely right: he’s showing quality, leadership, talent, he’s more than a midfielder.”

Bellingham seems ideal for what Liverpool need right now after their poor start to the season, with a big investment surely required for Jurgen Klopp to rebuild this side and bring in a long-term successor to club captain Jordan Henderson.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have shown plenty of ambition in recent times and would also do well to bring in an all-rounder like Bellingham in midfield as both N’Golo Kante and Jorginho head towards being free agents.

Still, as Romano has previously written, we can also surely expect the likes of United, City and Real Madrid to be in the race for the teenager, and if his price keeps rising it might rule Liverpool out of the running.