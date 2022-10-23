Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot has been on the radar of Spanish giants Real Madrid.

The La Liga outfit have watched the 23-year-old extensively this season and a report from Mirror claims that they want to sign the Portuguese international.

Dalot has a contract at Old Trafford until the end of this season but the Premier League giants have an option to extend his deal for another year.

The player’s agent has apparently revealed that Dalot will stay with the Red Devils next season.

Dalot has been a key player for Erik ten Hag this season and he has made the right back position this own. Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s ineffectiveness going forward has helped Dalot cement his place in the starting lineup.

Ideally, United will want to hold on to the player for as long as possible and it remains to be seen whether they can convince the young right back to commit his long term future to the club.

Real Madrid need to plan for a future without Dani Carvajal and Dalot seems like a quality option in theory. Given his contract situation, the Manchester United player could be available for a reasonable price as well.

The report from Mirror claims that the player could fetch around £35 million if United were to sell him at the end of the season. Real Madrid certainly have the resources to fork out that kind of money for the 23-year-old.