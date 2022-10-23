Leeds have already lined up first January signing

Leeds United FC
Posted by

Leeds United have already decided to target a new striker in the January transfer window, according to Dean Jones.

The Whites look like they could do with an upgrade on the likes of Patrick Bamford up front, and Jones says that’s the area the club have already made the decision to focus on for January.

“That’s what they are working on. They need a striker who can eat up some of these chances,” Jones said.

“It’s not a new problem I mean, Leeds have had issues like this for a long time in terms of finding a striker that is reliable.

More Stories / Latest News
Journalist says Jurgen Klopp would love to sign 23-yr-old for Liverpool
Newcastle may play key role in Kylian Mbappe’s summer transfer away from PSG
Even Mikel Arteta can’t help but laugh when asked if he’d rather have Arsenal star over Erling Haaland

“Bamford’s pretty much the only one they found for a long time, but they have to get it right again.”

Leeds haven’t had the best of starts to the season and it seems clear changes will be needed in the middle of the campaign.

More Stories Jesse Marsch

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.