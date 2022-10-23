Leeds have already lined up first January signing

Leeds United have already decided to target a new striker in the January transfer window, according to Dean Jones.

The Whites look like they could do with an upgrade on the likes of Patrick Bamford up front, and Jones says that’s the area the club have already made the decision to focus on for January.

“That’s what they are working on. They need a striker who can eat up some of these chances,” Jones said.

“It’s not a new problem I mean, Leeds have had issues like this for a long time in terms of finding a striker that is reliable.

“Bamford’s pretty much the only one they found for a long time, but they have to get it right again.”

Leeds haven’t had the best of starts to the season and it seems clear changes will be needed in the middle of the campaign.