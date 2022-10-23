Leicester City out of relegation zone for the first time this season

Leicester City FC Wolverhampton Wanderers
Leicester City have moved out of the relegation zone for the first time this Premier League campaign.

The Foxes overturned Midlands rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers 4-0 at the Molineux on Sunday to move to 16th in the league table. After a dismal start to the season, Leicester look to be picking up form as they are now unbeaten in three consecutive games.

They headed into the Midlands derby on the back of a 2-0 win at the King Power Stadium against Leeds United and with the club’s top goalscorer James Maddison returning from injury to feature in the starting eleven.

An outstanding strike opened the scoring for Leicester in the eighth minute before Harvey Barnes extended their lead before the interval.

Second-half goals from Maddison and Jamie Vardy secured all three points for Leicester, as well as a clean sheet on the road.

Next up for the Foxes

Leicester face second-place Manchester City at home next Saturday, October 29.

 

