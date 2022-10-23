Liverpool have initiated contact with Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong ahead of a potential move.

De Jong looked set to leave Barcelona during the summer transfer window, with Fabrizio Romano confirming to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that Manchester United were in talks to bring him to Old Trafford.

The Dutchman has become a key part of Barcelona’s midfield, but he hasn’t started as many games this season as you’d imagine he’d expect.

According to ESPN, Liverpool have now initiated contact with the Barcelona midfielder ahead of a potential move, and it’s the signing which could solve a lot of problems for Liverpool.

Due to their ageing midfield, Jurgen Klopp is likely to prioritise a midfielder in the next two transfer windows. Thiago is one of Liverpool’s key midfielders, but he’s prone to picking up an injury or two.

However, Liverpool are likely to face stiff competition to secure the signature of De Jong. The report claims that both Manchester United and Chelsea are also interested in signing the Barcelona star, so it may be difficult for Liverpool to convince De Jong to make the move to Anfield.