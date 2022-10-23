Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano tells Liverpool how many signings they need as nightmare season continues

Fabrizio Romano has given his take on Liverpool’s struggles this season after yet another hugely disappointing result for the Reds yesterday.

Despite recent wins over Manchester City and West Ham pointing to signs of improvement, Jurgen Klopp’s side were surprisingly beaten 1-0 by Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Saturday.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column on Substack, Romano says injuries have been the biggest issue for Liverpool this season, though he also feels they could do with two or three new signings to freshen things up.

Romano also feels that the problems with the fitness of several key players this season has also impacted the team’s confidence.

Jurgen Klopp is enduring a hugely challenging season

“Injuries are a big, big problem for Liverpool. I think the issue is there – too many players not available, too many physical problems and the team has lost some confidence,” Romano said.

“I certainly don’t think Jurgen Klopp is the problem, but probably they will need two or three signings in 2023 to refresh and help the squad.”

Liverpool brought in Darwin Nunez in the summer, but their marquee signing hasn’t made the desired impact so far, even if he’s shown some recent signs of improvement.

Earlier in Klopp’s reign, the Merseyside giants pulled off some masterstrokes in the transfer market by bringing in the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

These purchases transformed Liverpool’s fortunes, and they need to find a few new signings of that calibre again.

