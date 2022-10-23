Liverpool star set for World Cup call-up after injury to Premier League defender

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate is set to be called up to the French World Cup squad after an injury to Raphael Varane.

Konate has struggled with regular injuries during his time at Liverpool, but he has been impressive when called upon.

With France having such a wealth of talent in defence, Konate has struggled to become a regular in the squad, but he could be given his chance with the World Cup around the corner.

According to L’Equipe, via GFFN, Konate is set to be called up to the French World Cup squad after a recent injury to Varane.

Varane has been ruled out for a few weeks for Manchester United, but a lack of match fitness could mean Konate is called up as his replacement.

Due to the excellent form of Arsenal defender William Saliba, you’d imagine he’s almost guaranteed to be a starter for France at the World Cup.

However, his partner for France is up for grabs, and if Konate can prove his fitness and form over the next few weeks, there’s a good chance he could start the opening game at the World Cup.