Manchester United fans will be dismayed by Cristiano Ronaldo dominating the headlines once again in what is proving to be a hugely challenging season.

Although there are signs of some progress being made under new manager Erik ten Hag, that is being undermined by Ronaldo’s issues off the pitch, with the Portugal international clearly not happy with his role on the bench this season.

Ronaldo missed a large chunk of Man Utd’s pre-season and has not always appeared to be being entirely professional as he’s struggled to accept having less of a first-team role under Ten Hag.

The latest drama came during the win over Tottenham, with Ronaldo leaving Old Trafford by himself before the end of the game.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Fabrizio Romano says the 37-year-old’s actions surprised the players and the staff at the club, though he added that the player has remained professional in training during this difficult period, and is still expected to return to the team.

“Of course, all people at Manchester United were surprised by Cristiano’s reaction vs Tottenham but it’s important to mention that he is always been respectful and professional in training in the last three months, so the expectation is for Cristiano to return with the first squad,” Romano wrote.

Ronaldo will surely always remain a United legend for a great career with the club, but the fans could really do without his antics derailing Ten Hag’s project right now.

The Dutch tactician has taken on a hugely challenging job, and the issues involving Ronaldo will only be making things harder.