“A little bit strange” – Man United legend questions one Ten Hag decision vs Chelsea

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes admits he found one of Erik ten Hag’s substitutions last night a bit strange.

The Red Devils fought back well to snatch a late 1-1 draw away to Chelsea, just minutes after it looked like the Blues had grabbed a late winner themselves.

Man Utd gave a decent account of themselves in a tricky fixture at Stamford Bridge, but Scholes still wasn’t too sure about Ten Hag’s decision to replace Jadon Sancho with Fred.

Speaking after the game, the pundit admits it looked like United did enough to win the game, whereas Chelsea were a bit disappointing considering they were at home.

However, Scholes questioned the decision to take off a wide attacker like Sancho and introduce Fred, who plays centrally and who doesn’t offer much of an attacking threat.

? EXCLUSIVE ? Everyone at Man Utd was "surprised" by Cristiano Ronaldo's walk-out against Tottenham, according to @FabrizioRomano ? What next for CR7 at #MUFC? ? Full story ?? — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) October 23, 2022

“Today they were good for half a game they were really good and probably deserved to win the game,” Scholes told Premier League Productions, as quoted by the Metro.

“You think of Chelsea being at home, did they do enough to win the game I really don’t think they did.

“The subs were a little bit strange today. I thought Fred coming on when he did for Sancho didn’t really help the game. I thought Fernandes lost a bit of control of the game he had to come out to the left-hand side and wasn’t in the game as much.”

United have made a bit of a mixed start under Ten Hag since he took over in the summer, and it’s clear the Dutchman’s project is still going to take a lot of time.