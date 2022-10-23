Manchester City interested in signing struggling Chelsea star

Manchester City are interested in signing Chelsea star Kai Havertz, who has struggled since his move to England from Bayer Leverkusen.

Since making the move to Chelsea, Havertz has struggled to find consistent form. The German international produces moments of magic, with the winning goal in the Champions League final coming to mind, but there’s no doubt Chelsea fans will have been hoping for more from Havertz when he joined the club.

Now, according to Simon Phillips, via his Substack column, Manchester City are now interested in signing Havertz. It seems unlikely that Chelsea would be willing to strengthen a Premier League rival.

There’s no doubt Havertz has a wealth of talent, but he has struggled to produce consistently for Chelsea, and with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Raheem Sterling added to the front line, his game time is decreasing.

Havertz has played in a host of positions during his time at Leverkusen and Chelsea, so his versatility could make him a useful option for Manchester City.

However, he may find it difficult to cement a regular starting place under Guardiola due to the wealth of talent he already has at his disposal.