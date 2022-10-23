Manchester City look set to splash the cash once again by offering around £100m for AC Milan defender Theo Hernandez.

With Kyle Walker beginning to struggle with injuries as he enters the latter stage of his career, Pep Guardiola may consider bringing in a new full-back.

Joao Cancelo has operated on the left-hand side of defence in recent years, but we could see the Portuguese international shifted to a more familiar right-back role if Manchester City manage to bring in an elite-level left-back.

Now, according to Calcio Mercato Web, Manchester City are set to offer around £100m for AC Milan left-back Hernandez.

Hernandez played a pivotal role in helping Milan win the Scudetto last season, so it’s unlikely that Milan will let him go on the cheap.

The report claims that Manchester City will look to make an offer at the end of the season, and it feels like the most obvious move for the club in their recruitment.

After bringing in Erling Haaland during the summer, adding depth in midfield with Kalvin Phillips, and signing Manuel Akanji from Borussia Dortmund to add competition in the defence, the next step would appear to be bringing in another full-back.