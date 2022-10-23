Manchester United could be forced to pay around £10m if they want to offload Cristiano Ronaldo in January.

Ronaldo has been heavily linked with a move away from Manchester United in recent months, and these rumours have accelerated after the Portuguese star refused to come on against Tottenham, before storming down the tunnel and leaving the stadium.

Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that he wasn’t happy at Manchester United, and iNews have reported that they are considering releasing Ronaldo from his contract.

However, it won’t be cheap to off offload Ronaldo, with The Sun claiming that it would cost them just under £10m. To release Ronaldo from his contract, they will have to pay his wages up until the summer when his contract expires, totalling £9.6m.

If Manchester United want to get Ronaldo out of the club, then it makes sense to do so. The media attention is heavily focused on Ronaldo at the moment, rather than Manchester United’s performances, and if his antics are becoming a distraction for players and staff, then releasing could be the right idea.