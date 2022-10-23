Manchester United injury news: Star’s World Cup hopes in doubt as he faces 3-4 weeks out

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane has been dealt a major injury blow, even if the knock he sustained against Chelsea yesterday doesn’t appear to be as serious as initially thought.

The France international is still expected to be out for around 3-4 weeks, according to Julien Laurens in the tweet below, meaning it’s looking an uphill struggle for him to make it into Les Bleus’ World Cup squad.

Varane won’t play until then, and at that point it will be up to France manager Didier Deschamps if he wants to risk bringing an unfit player along just after getting back to fitness…

I’m told Raphaël Varane suffered a lesion on his femoral biceps which is less serious than thought originally. He should be out between 3 to 4 weeks & sees the MRI results as positive. He won’t play for United before the WC & then Deschamps will have to make a call on him @ESPNFC — Julien Laurens (@LaurensJulien) October 23, 2022

Varane has been a key player for Man Utd and this injury is a huge blow for them as well, with signs of a promising partnership emerging between the former Real Madrid man and summer signing Lisandro Martinez.

United have Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof as other options, but that won’t inspire quite as much confidence in comparison to an experienced winner like Varane.

Varane looked like he knew it was a serious injury when he went off in tears in yesterday’s 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge.