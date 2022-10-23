Manchester United join Liverpool in the race to sign forward

Manchester United have joined Liverpool in the race to sign young Chicago Fire forward Jhon Duran.

Duran is already making a huge impact for Chicago Fire in the MLS, despite being just 18 years old. The young forward has managed eight goals and five assists in the 2022 campaign.

His performances have attracted the interest of some of the biggest clubs around Europe, with clubs in Spain and Germany keeping tabs on the youngster, according to The Sun.

However, according to The Sun, Manchester United have joined Liverpool in the race to sign Duran.

Duran is unlikely to make an immediate impact if he was to join Manchester United or Liverpool, but securing a signing for the future can be a smart move.

Chelsea recently dealt with Chicago Fire to bring Gabriel Slonina to Stamford Bridge, and the young goalkeeper is currently back on loan in the MLS to gain experience.

Manchester United or Liverpool could use a similar strategy if they were to sign Duran, securing a long-term player for the club, but allowing them to play regular football in a league they are comfortable in.