Manchester United enter the race to sign AC Milan star

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United enter the race to sign AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan.

With David De Gea set to be out of contract at the end of the season, Manchester United may have to prioritise signing a goalkeeper in the coming months.

De Gea will be free to talk to new clubs around in Europe in January and is able to sign a pre-contract agreement ready for the summer.

Now, according to Calciostyle, Manchester United have entered the race to sign AC Milan goalkeeper Maignan. However, the report does claim that Manchester United will face some stiff competition to secure his signature.

More Stories / Latest News
Lost the ball 12 times: Leeds star ripped to shreds after ‘schoolboy’ display.
Sky Sports pundit predicts Jesse Marsch to be sacked by lee as unseen footage emerges today
Chelsea eyeing swap deal to bring in French international

Tottenham and Newcastle are also reportedly interested in signing Maignan, who played a pivotal role in helping Milan win the Serie A last season.

Maignan is comfortable playing out from the back, something which we’ve seen De Gea struggled with, particularly under the Erik ten Hag regime.

Goalkeepers play an important role in possession-based styles, so it’s no surprise to see Manchester United showing an interest in the 27-year-old.

 

 

More Stories Mike Maignan

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.