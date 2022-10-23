Manchester United enter the race to sign AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan.

With David De Gea set to be out of contract at the end of the season, Manchester United may have to prioritise signing a goalkeeper in the coming months.

De Gea will be free to talk to new clubs around in Europe in January and is able to sign a pre-contract agreement ready for the summer.

Now, according to Calciostyle, Manchester United have entered the race to sign AC Milan goalkeeper Maignan. However, the report does claim that Manchester United will face some stiff competition to secure his signature.

Tottenham and Newcastle are also reportedly interested in signing Maignan, who played a pivotal role in helping Milan win the Serie A last season.

Maignan is comfortable playing out from the back, something which we’ve seen De Gea struggled with, particularly under the Erik ten Hag regime.

Goalkeepers play an important role in possession-based styles, so it’s no surprise to see Manchester United showing an interest in the 27-year-old.