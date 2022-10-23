Newcastle may play key role in Kylian Mbappe’s summer transfer away from PSG

Newcastle United could reportedly be about to play a major role in Kylian Mbappe’s future in the months ahead.

The Paris Saint-Germain superstar is widely known to want out of the Parc des Princes to being unhappy with the Ligue 1 giants’ project.

Newcastle could have a role to play, with the Daily Express explaining that they remain interested in signing Real Madrid attacking midfielder Marco Asensio.

If this move ends up going ahead in January, it could be important to give Real the funding needed to make a bid for Mbappe.

The Spanish giants will surely have to sell before they can afford Mbappe, and Newcastle’s interest in Asensio now looks like it could be pivotal.