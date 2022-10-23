Sky Sports pundit predicts Jesse Marsch to be sacked by lee as unseen footage emerges today

Sky Sports pundit Lianne Sanderson has predicted that Leeds manager Jesse Marsch will be sacked.

Leeds are in the middle of a poor run of form and Marsch will be under pressure to turn things around before the World Cup break.

Sky Sports pundit Sanderson saw a clip from Leeds’ latest game against Fulham which appeared to show Marsch feeling a little dejected.

“And there’s a picture I can see right now – nobody else can see it – Jesse Marsch goes back towards his own dugout to say, ‘what do I need to do to get this result?” Said Sanderson, as relayed by MOT Leeds News.

The Leeds fans voiced their frustration during the game, so Marsch could be in trouble if he doesn’t begin to pick up points.