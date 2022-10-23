Tottenham Hotspur could reportedly make a move for Alessandro Bastoni at the end of the season.

The Inter Milan defender was on Tottenham’s radar during the summer transfer window as well.

Bastoni has established himself as a key player for Inter and he could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition for Spurs.

The Londoners could definitely use a quality centre back alongside Cristian Romero and Bastoni seems like an ideal fit.

Antonio Conte knows the player well from his time at Inter Milan and he could help the 23-year-old fulfil his potential at Hotspur Way.

The 23-year-old has tools to develop into a top-class player in the future.

A report from Inter Live claims that Spurs and Manchester United are keen on the player and they could come forward with an offer of around €50 million for him at the end of the season.

Bastoni has a contract with Inter Milan until the summer of 2024 and Inter will look to extend his deal. It remains to be seen whether Bastoni is prepared to turn down a Premier League move and commit his long term future to the Italian club.

Spurs signed Clement Lenglet on loan at the start of the season and the Frenchman will return to his parent club in the summer. The likes of Eric Dier and Davinson Sanchez have been inconsistent with their performances.

Signing someone like Bastoni could sort out Spurs’ defensive unit for the foreseeable future.