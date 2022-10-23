Video: Youri Tielemans scores INSANE goal of the season contender for Leicester vs Wolves

Youri Tielemans has scored an absolute worldie to give Leicester City a 1-0 lead away to Wolves this afternoon.

Watch below as the Belgium international makes the perfect connection to fire in this stunning long-range volley right into the top corner!

Tielemans was linked with a move away from Leicester this summer, and this is a reminder of the quality he possesses.

Leicester would surely love to keep this top talent, but he’s now in the final months of his contract at the King Power Stadium.

