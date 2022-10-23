Tottenham Hotspur are aiming to reach a record they have not achieved since the 1964/1965 season.

In the season, they hit six consecutive home wins and are currently on five as they prepare to face Newcastle United at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday, October 23.

Spurs are on the back of a 2-0 loss to Manchester United at Old Trafford midweek but remain third in the Premier League table. Before the loss, they overturned Everton 2-0 at home thanks to goals from Harry Kane and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. They have won seven games so far this season.

Antonio Conte’s side will take on an in-form Newcastle who are only five points behind the Lilywhites after an impressive start to the season.

The Magpies have only tasted defeat once this season, against Liverpool. They have taken points from both Manchester United and Manchester City and netted an aggregate of nine goals in two matches against Bournemouth and Fulham.

Injury news:

Richarlison will miss the fixture as he recovers from a calf problem, whilst Dejan Kulusevski is still sidelined with a thigh injury.

Eddie Howe will be without key players including Alexander Isak, Allan Saint-Maximin and Joelinton.