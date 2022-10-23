Tottenham pushing for 24-yr-old midfielder, club open to a sale

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly eyeing up a January move for Weston McKennie.

The United States international has had a mixed time at the Italian club so far and Juventus are prepared to cash in on him when the transfer window reopens in January.

Apparently, the Turin giants want to sign Rodrigo De Paul from Atletico Madrid and they are hoping to make way for him by selling McKennie.

As per Il Bianconero, Spurs have been keeping tabs on the player and they could come forward with a concrete offer in January. Club director Fabio Paratici is reportedly an admirer.

McKennie could prove to be a useful squad player for Antonio Conte during the second half of the season. The 24-year-old is still quiet young and Conte might help him improve and iron out the inconsistency issues.

Given his status at the Italian club, they could be open to selling the player for a nominal price as well.

Il Bianconero add that Spurs are currently pushing for the player and Juventus might be inclined to accept their offer once it arrives.

McKennie is unlikely to start right away for Spurs, especially with Rodrigo Bentancur and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg ahead of him in the pecking order. However, his arrival will add more tactical flexibility to the side and Conte will be able to rotate his midfield depending on the opposition as well.

Currently, the Italian is forced to use Bentancur and Hojbjerg in most games and the two players could use some rest.