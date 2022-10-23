Video: James Maddison does his England hopes a favour with excellent strike for Leicester

James Maddison has done his hope of making the England squad a world of good with an excellent strike for Leicester against Wolves.

Maddison has been unfortunate not to add to his one England cap so far in his career after an impressive season with Leicester City.

There’s no doubt Gareth Southgate will be keeping an eye on him, and he did himself a favour with an excellent strike against Wolves.

Maddison will feel there’s not much more he can do to impress Southgate, so it will be interesting to see if he’s given the chance for England at the World Cup.

