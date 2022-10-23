Video: Manchester United summer signing taunts Chelsea star during Casemiro goal celebration

Manchester United and Chelsea played out a 1-1 draw in the Premier League on Sunday evening.

Chelsea scored a late penalty on the 87th minute, in what seemed like the winning goal of the game. However, the Red Devils had other plans.

Summer signing Casemiro stepped up with a splendid header deep into injury time to level the scores and earn a valuable point for his side.

While Casemiro scored the all important goal for his side, another summer signing Antony was seen going wild with his celebrations and the Brazilian was also seen taunting Chelsea midfielder Jorginho.

Antony’s animated celebrations and taunting of Jorginho went down well with the Manchester United fans who took to Twitter to share their reactions.

Antony actually gets it ???… Good morning Reds… Have a great Sunday ahead

GGMU ?????? pic.twitter.com/iQjy5UlXAH — Psalm_MUFC? (@tis_psalm) October 23, 2022

The former Ajax man has made a reasonably good start to life in England and he seems to have endeared himself to the fans as well.

Erik ten Hag approved a big money move for the Brazilian winger and the Old Trafford faithful will be hoping he can develop into a key player for the club over the next few years.