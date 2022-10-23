Video: Manchester United transfer target Victor Osimhen scores sensational winner for Napoli

Manchester United target Victor Osimhen scored a sensational winner for Napoli against Roma on Sunday night.

Calciomercato recently reported that Manchester United and Arsenal were interested in signing Osimhen from Napoli.

Osimhen may have just added a few million to his price tag after scoring a sensational winner for Napoli against Roma on Sunday night.

Pictures below from BT Sport and CBS Sports.

Leaving Napoli wouldn’t make too much sense for Osimhen due to their excellent form, with his goal helping extend their winning run to eleven games.

