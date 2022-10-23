Manchester United target Victor Osimhen scored a sensational winner for Napoli against Roma on Sunday night.

Calciomercato recently reported that Manchester United and Arsenal were interested in signing Osimhen from Napoli.

Osimhen may have just added a few million to his price tag after scoring a sensational winner for Napoli against Roma on Sunday night.

BREAKTHROUGH NAPOLI ? Victor Osimhen gets the better of Chris Smalling and fires home a wonderful strike! ? They take the lead at the Olympico ?

Leaving Napoli wouldn’t make too much sense for Osimhen due to their excellent form, with his goal helping extend their winning run to eleven games.