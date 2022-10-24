Revealed: Liverpool working to beat rivals Manchester United to £87million transfer

Liverpool are working to beat Manchester United to the transfer of highly-rated young Benfica defender Antonio Silva.

The 18-year-old looks an outstanding talent, and top scouts from a number of Europe’s elite clubs have been keeping a close eye on his progress in recent times.

According to O Jogo, it now looks like Liverpool are stepping up their interest in Silva, as they look to get in ahead of rivals Manchester United.

Liverpool look in need of a major rebuild as soon as possible after a hugely challenging start to the 2022/23 season, with several members of Jurgen Klopp’s best teams of recent years now looking past their best.

Antonio Silva is wanted by Liverpool and Manchester United
Although Silva is probably not ready to go straight into the LFC starting line up just yet, he could end up being a fine long-term replacement for Virgil van Dijk.

Man Utd would also do well to snap up the Portuguese teenager, with the club in need of an upgrade on misfits like Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof.

